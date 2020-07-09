Officer shot in Sandersville, suspect in custody

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man, who is a Jones County reserve deputy and a part time Sandersville police officer, is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning.

According to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. in Sandersville. There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

Berlin said Officer Miguel Grimaldo was shot in the face and arm with shotgun pellets. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old William Belk of Patchuta in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with aggravated assault of an officer and more charges are pending.

