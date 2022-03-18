PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Petal Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a stolen commercial light.

According to leaders, criminals stole an Allman NL5000 Tower Light Generator at a construction site off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Police said the stolen equipment was last seen on February 24, 2022 and stolen property was them spotted in Perry County.

Anyone that may have information regarding the stolen commercial light is to contact the 24-hour Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.