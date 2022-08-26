HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Hattiesburg and state officials announced a Midtown Hattiesburg project that will include a water and sewer portion, increased stormwater capacity, traffic calming measures and walkability upgrades.

The water and sewer phase of the project will include improvements to Arlington Loop, O’Ferral Street and South 31st, 30th, 28th and 27th Avenues. Construction is expected to begin in September and may be completed by the summer of 2023, depending on the weather. The first closure is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9 and end at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12.

The water and sewer portion is expected to cost $2.6 million. It will be funded by the water and sewer fund within the city’s annual budget.

The roadway portion of the project includes the addition of a curb and gutters for better drainage, as well as sidewalks for South 31st Avenue, 30th Avenue and Lorraine Street. A median will also be added to Arlington Loop as a speed-calming measure, with a sidewalk on the northern side and a multi-use path on the southern side. Construction for this portion of the project is expected to start in the spring and will last until late 2024.

Though the roadway portion of the project hasn’t been submitted for a project bid at full cost estimate, it will be funded by $2.75 million in directed legislative appropriations from the 2021 and 2022 Legislative Sessions. It will also be funded by a $1.6 million Economic Development Highway Act grant from the Mississippi Development Authority. The improvements include more than $4 million in state funding.

“Receiving legislative investment in stormwater infrastructure, as well as walkability, creates roadways that are equipped to handle future growth and enhance neighborhood quality of life,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

The project was announced on Thursday, August 25 by Mayor Toby Barker, State Senator Chris Johnson, State Representative Missy McGee, Ward 3 Councilman Carter Carroll and Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George.