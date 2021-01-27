Officials hosting free personal self-defense training for women

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and PROtec Security, LLC are joining together to offer a free Personal Self-Defense Class For Women. The eight hour class will be held on Tuesday, March 9 and conclude on Thursday, March 11. Two class sessions will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. each night.

This self-defense class will teach women participants safety out in the public, home defense safety, and personal self-defense techniques in public settings. This will be a hands-on type class with participants engaging potential threats during realistic instructor-led scenarios. Participants will need to wear clothing appropriate for training along with tennis shoes.

Participants must be women that are 18 years of age or older. To register for this free JCSD Personal Self-Defense Class For Women, please call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and ask for Melisa Kelland. Class space is limited so please confirm your attendance as soon as possible.

Participants will need to furnish their own masks and social distancing measures will be in place to the extent possible. The class will be held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center located at 130 North 12th Avenue in Laurel.