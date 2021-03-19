Okolona educator wins “Rural Teacher of the Year” award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – At an award ceremony hosted by the Program for Research and Evaluation for Public Schools (PREPS) on March 5, La’Keshia Johnson was given the award for the inaugural “Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year”.

The ceremony opened the annual PREPS statewide education conference, a virtual event called, “Can You Hear Me Now? Zooming into 2021.”

Now in her fourth year as an educator, La’Keshia Johnson is the lead kindergarten teacher for the Okolona School District. Johnson has been an educator for four years. At this time, she is a lead kindergarten teacher for the district.

Johnson, who is a graduate of Northwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, said, “My goal is to be known as a teacher who inspires her students to become more than they ever imagined they could be. To cultivate, support, and inspire lifelong learners; to be a light and example to my students; to show each student his or her potential by partnering with school, home, and community.”

“I want to smile more, complain less, and become a more compassionate educator. I choose to be a Mississippi educator because it allows me to be a part of a community that inspires the next generation of learners.”

William Carey University’s Dr. Chuck Benigno, who is executive director of PREPS, said, “This year, we introduced the rural teacher award to celebrate educators who are in smaller schools and communities – people who have a passion for teaching, learning, and making a difference.”