JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person needed to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler rollover crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Saturday, October 22.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate.
A single 18-wheeler had been in a rollover crash. Officials said the truck had been traveling south but ended up facing north in the median.
They said one of the truck’s occupants needed to be airlifted to an emergency department with life-threatening injuries. The other occupant suffered minor injuries and declined medical transportation.