JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person needed to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler rollover crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Saturday, October 22.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate.

A single 18-wheeler had been in a rollover crash. Officials said the truck had been traveling south but ended up facing north in the median.

(Courtesy: Moselle Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Moselle Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Moselle Volunteer Fire Department)

They said one of the truck’s occupants needed to be airlifted to an emergency department with life-threatening injuries. The other occupant suffered minor injuries and declined medical transportation.