One arrested, one wanted for drive-by shooting in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies and Beaumont police arrested a man and are working to find another in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the victim’s vehicle was shot in the back. No one was injured in the drive-by shooting.

Deputies said Demarcus Mitchell, 29, turned himself in on Wednesday. He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators are still looking for Keaston Holliman, 24, in connection to the shooting. If you know where he is located, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867).