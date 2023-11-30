LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are arrested a man and are searching for a second in connection to a shooting at the One Stop.

The shooting happened at the business on Ellisville Boulevard on November 18, 2024. Officers said the two suspects shot and injured two victims at the location. The victims were taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) by a private vehicle for treatment.

One victim was later taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and the second was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

On November 29, police arrested 20-year-old Jordan Atkins in the 1900 block of Short 3rd Avenue. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder and will have his initial appearance in court on Friday, December 1.

Jordan Atkins (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Ke’tarius McLeod (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

Police said they are searching for 19-year-old Ke’tarius McLeod in connection to the shooting. He’s wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on McLeod’s whereabouts can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.