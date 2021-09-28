One arrested, one wanted in connection to Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a man turned himself in to police in connection to a shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Avenue on September 23.

Darius Powe, 21, turned himself in on Monday, September 27. He has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling. Powe was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Police are still looking for Kenzell Blakely, 21, in connection to the shooting. He has two active warrants for aggravated assault.

According to investigators, one person was injured in the shooting on September 23.

If you know were Blakely is located, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.