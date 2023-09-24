JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was critically injured after a crash involving a black sedan and a side-by-side in Jones County.

The crash happened on Highway 588 at Oak Bowery Road just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 24.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said one person was ejected from the side-by-side. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters said four individuals, two adults and two minors, in the black sedan denied injuries.

Jones County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.