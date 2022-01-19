One dead, two injured after shooting in Marion County

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and two were injured after a shooting in Foxworth on Tuesday, January 18.

Marion County deputies said they responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 587. They found three people were shot.

Hannah Gomez, 21, of Foxworth, was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition. Divontay Lashad Davis was treated and released from a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Jada Jefferson, 20, of Foxworth, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said witnesses told them two people fled the scene. Kyndall Carter, 19, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was found nearby and arrested. Carter was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies are still searching for Jerliyah K. Pinestraw, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, in connection to the shooting. Anyone who has information about Pinestraw’s location can contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.