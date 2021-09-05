One dead, two injured in Jones County shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Hebron Community, which left a man dead and a woman and man wounded.

Deputies responded to JR’s, a private social club in Jones County, around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, September 5.

According to authorities, a male suspect shot a female victim in the leg and a male victim in the shoulder. He also fatally wounded another male victim whose identity has not been released yet. All three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals by private vehicles.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).