One hospitalized after apartment fire in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to neighbors, three people were injured while trying to escape an apartment fire Sunday night in Hattiesburg. The fire happened at Merimac Apartments.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. That person has been identified by family members as Joey Brown. Brown allegedly jumped from his window to escape the fire. He has multiple sclerosis and is still in the hospital.

12 News talked to one neighbor about what he saw when he returned home.

“It was just blocked off, and they still had the fire going. And they was still trying to put the fire out back, in the back was still burning, even though they had the front part put out. And we was just, all of us that was staying here, was just trying to figure out what they gonna do for us and trying to cope with what we just lost,” said Austin Johnson.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.