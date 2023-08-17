JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a barn fire Wednesday night.

The fire happened on Stringer Road around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a barn fully involved.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews worked to put out the fire and removed various pieces of equipment from the barn. Several bales of hay were burning, and firefighters assisted with removing the bales.

A hay baler and several tractors and trailers were damaged in the fire. The barn sustained significant damage.

One person sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by first responders but declined transport to the emergency department.