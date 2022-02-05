HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured after a multi-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Friday, February 4.

Hattiesburg police said the driver of a Chevy Malibu was driving southbound around 2:00 p.m. when they were hit by a pickup truck crossing the highway. The Malibu then hit an 18-wheeler that was driving in a northbound lane.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Traffic was diverted to service roads until 5:05 p.m. The cause of the crash is being investigated.