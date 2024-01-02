JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 1 on Highway 15 North at Parkwood Drive. They said the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

When firefighters arrived, both lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

One of the vehicles (a white pickup) sustained severe damage, and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver in the second vehicle declined transport to a local hospital.

One person was injured during a two-vehicle crash in Jones County. (Courtesy: Shady Grove VFD)

One person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries, according to officials.