HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured during an 18-wheeler crash that happened on Interstate 59 northbound on Thursday, June 2.

Hattiesburg police said an 18-wheeler and a car collided. The 18-wheeler then rolled over into the median, near Exit 65.

Police said someone in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officers ask drivers to use caution near the area while crews work to remove the truck.