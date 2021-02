JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One man was injured during a crash on Highway 533 in Jones County Thursday night. The crash happened just north of Soso just before 11:00 p.m.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, a four door Chevrolet rolled over into a ditch. The driver was trapped inside until first responders arrived a the scene.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The driver had moderate injuries and reported a deer was in the road before the crash happened. No other injuries were reported.