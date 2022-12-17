FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16.
Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the crash that involved a school bus. The other vehicle sustained major damage.
VPD officials said there were about a dozen children on the bus, but none of them were injured. An adult was taken from the scene by ambulance.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the cause of the crash.