FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An adult was injured in a crash with a school bus in Forrest County on Friday, December 16.

Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said crews responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Road. They found the road blocked by the crash that involved a school bus. The other vehicle sustained major damage.

VPD officials said there were about a dozen children on the bus, but none of them were injured. An adult was taken from the scene by ambulance.

(Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the cause of the crash.