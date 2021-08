Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was hurt after an explosion in Jones County.

According to investigators, the incident happened Wednesday morning on Job R. Lane in the Union/Moselle area. Officials said Rescue 7 will be landing at Moselle Elementary School soon.

Jones County Emergency Management, EMSERV and multiple volunteer firefighters are also responding to the scene.