LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – One suspect was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Laurel.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said officers were notified about the shooting around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 30.

The incident started when Laurel officers began to approach a vehicle occupied by three suspects in the area of South 4th Avenue. According to officers, it appeared that one of the suspects was reaching for an object in the car.

Officers fired their guns, and one suspect was shot in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital. Martin said the second suspect was arrested without incident, and the third ran away from the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting did not receive any serious physical injury.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the shooting. They will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Laurel police said they will fully cooperate with the investigation.