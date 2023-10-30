FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Forrest County.

Deputies responded to the Mayors Club on Old Highway 49 South near the Forrest-Stone County line in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 29.

Investigators said three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The coroner said 21-year-old Jade Rhodes died from her injuries.

Forrest County deputies, along with Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene, recovered dozens of shell casings from various calibers of weapons at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.