One killed in crash on Highway 84 involving school bus

WEDNESDAY: Skies are partly cloudy this morning with temperatures not quite as chilly. Most of us are sitting in the upper 50s and lower 60s as you head out the door. Rain chances do return today with a southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico, but it will not be a washout. Spotty showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon, mainly to the south. With rain chances around forty to fifty percent. We need the rain, because Jackson is way below normal for the month of October, with only a quarter inch of rain over the last three weeks! Maybe a tenth of an inch if that through Thursday, with a little heavier rain possible in the pine belt.

LATE WEEK: After a few showers early Thursday, we dry out starting tomorrow afternoon as temperatures begin to climb. Highs look to settle in the middle 80s, that's warmer than normal. It will be a nice weekend, just on the warm side for late October. Temperatures stay warm with low rain chances into next week.