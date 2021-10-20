One killed in crash on Highway 84 involving school bus

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus and a semi-truck in Jones County.
The crash happened on Highway 84 near Roy Jeffcoat Road around 7:30 Wednesday morning.
No students were injured on the bus. However, the person who was in the semi-truck died. The victim has not been identified.
Jones County deputies said drivers could expect major delays on Highway 84 in the eastbound lanes. They are advised to use an alternate route until the scene has been cleared.