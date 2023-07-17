One person has died after an accident on I-59 in Hattiesburg on Monday, July 17. (WHLT)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person has died after an accident in Hattiesburg.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17 on Interstate 59 southbound near exit 60.

According to officials, the accident involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. One person died during the crash, and no other injuries have been reported.

One person has died after an accident on I-59 in Hattiesburg on Monday, July 17. (WHLT)

One person has died after an accident on I-59 in Hattiesburg on Monday, July 17. (WHLT)

One person has died after an accident on I-59 in Hattiesburg on Monday, July 17. (WHLT)

As of Monday afternoon, traffic has been shut down on I-59 southbound at exit 60. Drivers should plan for travel delays in this area or find an alternate route.