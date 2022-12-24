JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 11 in Jones County on Friday, December 23.

Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said fire crews from Jones and Forrest counties responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 11 just inside Jones County.

Firefighters found a mid-2000s model Ford pickup truck off the roadway against the wood line on the west side of the highway. It was completely engulfed in flames and took 45 minutes to put out.

(Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

Officials said one person died in the crash. The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.