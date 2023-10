COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting.

The shooting happened on Highway 49 in Mt. Olive around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24.

Covington County Coroner Chris DeQuila identified the victim as 21-year-old Kentae Devon Holloway, of Magee.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact MBI at MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.