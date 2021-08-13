One killed in multi-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person died after a multi-vehicle accident on I-59 in Hattiesburg. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, August 13.

According to investigators, the accident happened on I-59 S. under the Highway 11 bridge. Three passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash.

One of the 18-wheelers was hauling logs, which caught on fire after the crash. So far, no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Hattiesburg police said northbound traffic on I-59 has reopened. Drivers should use caution in the area or find an alternate route to avoid delays until the scene has been cleared.

