JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was killed and six others were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of I-59.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a four-door Nissan sedan in the westbound lane but facing east. A Dodge minivan was off of the roadway on the eastbound lane.

Officials said one person died in the head-on collision. Four victims had what appeared to be critical injuries, and two victims had what appeared to be moderate injuries.

One person was killed and six others were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Jones County on Nov. 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Fire Council)

Sharon-Sandersville Road was closed for more than an hour while emergency workers responded to the scene.