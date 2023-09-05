JONES COUNTY Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi man was killed during a crash on Highway 84 in Jones County.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Ram, driven by 43-year-old Rodriquis Brown, of Taylorsville, was traveling east when his vehicle collided with 1995 Chevrolet Pickup.

After the collision, troopers said the Dodge crossed the median and collided with a 1999 Ford Ranger. Then, a 2019 Kia Sorento collided with the Ford.

The drivers of the Chevrolet, Ford, and Kia were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Brown died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.