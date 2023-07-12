WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting in Wayne County.

The shooting happened at DeepWell Energy Services on State Route 184 around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

According to Waynesboro Police Public Information Officer Don Hopkins, three victims were taken to the hospital. One person died at the hospital, and the other two remain in critical condition.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said his office is working with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the shooting.

Authorities have not identified a possible suspect.