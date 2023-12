HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hattiesburg.

Authorities said the crash happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 59 near the northbound U.S. Highway 11 exit.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified. No other injuries were reported.

Police shut down traffic on I-59 while crews responded to the scene. All lanes of the interstate have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.