HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, November 3, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the “One Pill Can Kill” partnership with The University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

The public awareness campaign aims to educate, support, and empower Mississippians about the dangers associated with fentanyl and the resources available to save lives.

“With counterfeit pills becoming increasingly common in Mississippi, it is vital that we pool our energy and resources to fight back,” said Fitch. “I am grateful for the University of Southern Mississippi’s willingness to partner with my office to educate, support, and empower the University community with information on the dangers of fentanyl, how to identify it, and what to do if a student or friend is overdosing.”

The Attorney General’s office will distribute Fentanyl Harm Prevention Kits – which include two Fentanyl test trips, a safe drug disposal bag, and a pill identification card that identifies whether the drug is legitimate – to colleges and universities, law enforcement agencies, community mental health centers, and other community groups.

USM has already distributed 300 boxes of Narcan from the Mississippi Department of Health Pharmacy to members of the university’s faculty and staff and to Residence Life Assistants (RAs). Other students will have the opportunity to get Narcan after being trained in the coming weeks.