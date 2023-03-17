HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was shot during a meet-up over an Xbox in Hattiesburg on Friday, March 17.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 12:00 a.m. near the Walmart on Highway 49.

Officers were informed that someone in a Jeep Cherokee arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The officers said they later found the other vehicle involved, a Cadillac, at the Walgreens location on Highway 49.

HPD officials said the two people involved were meeting to sell and buy an Xbox when they exchanged gunfire.

According to police, the individuals involved in the incident have been accounted for, and they will release additional information when it becomes available.