HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a shoplifting suspect.

Police said the incident happened in the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 98 on January 6, 2024.

Hattiesburg police are working to find a shoplifting suspect. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Hattiesburg police are working to find a shoplifting suspect. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.