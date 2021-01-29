Online cybersecurity course offered at University of Southern Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – There is a growing need for skilled workers in cyber security and the University of Southern Mississippi has started a new program.

Director of the School of Computing Sciences & Computer Engineering Sarah Lee said this program provides a unique opportunity for students to develop and grow in the field of cyber security.

“We believe that this bachelor of applied science with a cyber security focus area will allow those students to up-skill a little bit beyond what they all ready obtained in their community college and allow them to enter the cyber security positions that are open throughout the country,” said Lee.

This new course is fully online and provides people the flexibility to learn at their own pace.