HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Open Arms Healthcare Center will host a vaccination drive on Saturday, October 2 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Hardy Street Baptist Church parking lot in Hattiesburg. For each dose given, participants will receive a $50 gift card on site, and will then be referred to a clinic within the My Brother’s Keeper branch for the second dose and gift card.

To register for the drive through vaccination, click here.