Operation S.T.O.P. underway in Hattiesburg as students return to class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is working with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to educate the public on school zones and child safety as schools resume class.

Operation S.T.O.P. (Safe Transportation of Pupils) teaches drivers about safe transport of students with the effort to protect students from danger and allow buses to travel safely. Sgt. Travis Luck said they’re focusing on school zones and bus stops.

“You see a school zone, slow down to the appropriate speed. Obey the laws, be attentive, look out for pedestrian walks and things of that nature, but it all revolves about the safety of everyone,” he explained.

Luck said it’s important to obey the traffic laws, slow down and stop at bus stops or behind a school bus. He also urged student drivers to use caution.

“The factors that come in with our teenagers that are driving to school, you know wearing your seatbelt, or obeying the speed limit, of course, and just distracted driving. I know a lot of our young students, they turn to these cell phones, and we’re trying to just decrease our crash statistics.”

In Hattiesburg, the school speed limit is 15 miles per hour during school hours. MHP is planning to enforce the Operation S.T.O.P. campaign throughout this school year.