FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – New information has been released on the fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened in Forrest County.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, there were four deputies at the scene on July 14. All four officers have Crisis Intervention Team certifications, but investigators said it appears the officers did not have body cameras during the incident.

The family of Corey Maurice McCarthy, 45, said they called the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 14 for assistance to take him to a local medical facility.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy suffered a head injury after being hit with a blunt object after arriving at the scene. McCarthy suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He died from his injuries.

“If we have to turn this city, if we have to turn this county upside down to make it right, then that’s what we are here to do. We can no longer stand for Black men to die at the hand of law enforcement,” said Rev. Nathan Jordan with the Community Action Team.

The organization acknowledged that the community and law enforcement must work together. They plan to go before the Forrest County Board of Supervisors on August 1 to ask for more training for law enforcement.

“Even in crisis training and even when you are trained just like those of us who may be paralegals, those of us that may be other professionals, we’re required continued education yearly. We want to make sure that, that’s done through our law officials. We want to make sure that the Board of Supervisors have a list that for these types of things to better our community as a whole,” said Jordan.

Leaders with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they won’t provide another update on the shooting until the results of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s (MBI) case have been released.

