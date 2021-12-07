Organizations at USM make donation to historic Bennett Auditorium

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) recently presented a check for $1,035 to the university. The funds will be used to help pay for the upkeep of historic Bennett Auditorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

“We sincerely appreciate this gift provided by the NPHC here at Southern Miss. Although student organizations may use Bennett Auditorium at no charge, and have no obligation to provide funds for upkeep of the facility, they decided to generously support our operations through this gift. What a great testament to their appreciation of this beautiful and historic space,” said Dr. Chris Winstead, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

For more than 20 years, the Southern Miss NPHC has hosted an annual Homecoming Stepshow in the auditorium.

“Although the event is not always held in Bennett Auditorium, our students love it when we are able to keep the tradition of hosting it in the auditorium,” said Valencia Walls, Associate Director for Fraternity and Sorority Life. “Bennett is such an important part of student life at Southern Miss and is a staple of a common bond between alumni and current NPHC members.”

Walls says that when planning this year’s show, the students learned that the auditorium does not receive funding towards its upkeep, and they wanted to do their part to assist.