Organizers announce Clean Up event in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Organizers announced there will be a clean up day on Saturday, April 17, in the Pine Belt. The Right Way to Throw Away Day will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the Bobby L. Chain Airport in Hattiesburg and the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center in Purvis. Shredding services will be provided at the location in Hattiesburg.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, people who participate in the event must remain inside their vehicles at all times. Materials for disposal should be placed in the trunk of the vehicle or on the bed of a truck/trailer.