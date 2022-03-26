PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men and four minors were arrested in connection to a commercial burglary in Beaumont that happened on Tuesday, March 22.

The owner of Perry County Outfitters said he went to open the store around 8:30 a.m. and noticed the front door had been forced open. Perry County deputies and Beaumont police responded. They estimated that 44 guns had been stolen from the store.

Deputies arrested Jeremiah Cochran, 19, Xavier McCarty, 27, Dylan Lawerence, 22, three male minors and one female minor. All were charged with commercial burglary.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office).

With the help of Greene County deputies, Perry County deputies were able to recover 14 of the stolen guns.