HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 14-year-old was turned in to Hattiesburg police by his parents on Friday, September 16.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the teen was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal street gang activity in connection to a shooting on Myrtle Street that happened in May this year.

No one was injured in the shooting. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Earlier this month, police charged a man with hindering prosecution in connection to the case.