HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews will close a section of Mamie Street in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, March 2 while working on a sewer line.

Mamie Street from Forrest General Hospital to Camp Street will be closed to traffic. Detour signs will be set up at Mamie Street, Camp Street and Frontage Road.

A single lane will be available for patients needing to access Forrest General’s Emergency Room. This lane will be provided for Emergency Room traffic only and not thru-traffic.

Patients can access the Hattiesburg Clinic by taking the Highway 49/Mamie Street light entrance. They can take an immediate right on Frontage Road, a left on Camp Street and then a left on South 28th Avenue.