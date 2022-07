HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A part of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg is set to close for two weeks beginning on Tuesday, August 2.

Crews with Lamar Park Water and Sewer Association will close the road from Greenwood Drive to Baywood Road while they work repair a sewer collapse.

A detour route will be available in both directions by way of Greenwood Drive, West Lakeside Drive and Baywood Road. Signs will be posted.

(Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

Officials with Lamar Park expect the closure to last for about two weeks.