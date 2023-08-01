HATTISBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced another major renovation project for a state park.

Starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Paul B. Johnson State Park will be closing RV campsites, primitive camping sites, and bathhouses. This closure is in addition to full campsite closures at Percy Quin and Roosevelt State Parks and aims to enhance the visitor experience by improving the facilities and accommodations within the park.

Despite the temporary closures, MDWFP officials said Paul B. Johnson is still welcoming guests to stay at 16 available cabins, three cottages, and campsites 87-108. In addition to overnight accommodations, the park’s day use is still available and open for exploration.

The closures are expected to last up to one year. Guests will still be able to make reservations during the closure time.