HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Contractors will stripe Old Highway 42 in Hattiesburg starting Tuesday, June 14.

The construction will take place on Old Highway 42 from Highway 49 to Bouie Street until Friday, June 17. This is the final step for the paving project in the area.

Crews will begin work at 7:00 p.m. and work through 6:00 a.m. each day.

Drivers who travel in the area should plan for alternate routes or expect delays due to lane closures.