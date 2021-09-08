Pearl River Community College collecting items for Hurricane Ida victims

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College is launching a relief effort to help neighbors of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and its surrounding communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

“We try to look out for each other. I remember families just showing up,” said Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood. “I’ve been down there quite a bit. It’s really bad. We’re going to do whatever we can to help.”

He continued, “A lot of the people in the area have nothing. The surrounding communities are in desperate need of tarps, sanitary items like toilet paper, female hygiene items, flashlights and batteries. Even ice is extremely hard to come by.”

Through the rest of the week, Pearl River will be collecting donations at all of its campus Wildcat Den bookstore locations in Poplarville, at the Forrest County Campus and the Waveland Campus. Monetary donations are also welcome.

The plan is to load up all of the donations this weekend and make a delivery next week.