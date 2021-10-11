Pearl River Community College is 4th largest community college in Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) is the fourth largest community college in Mississippi. According to school leaders, the current ranking marks the first time Pearl River has been No. 4 in the school’s modern era.

“We are humbled by the increased number of students who choose to enroll at Pearl River Community College,” said Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood. “We have worked diligently to remain affordable and accessible for all those who are seeking higher educational opportunities. Our Board of Trustees has provided overwhelming support for facility upgrades, the addition of several new programs, and flexible course scheduling. Their vision has allowed us to become better equipped to serve a larger student population.

Pearl River’s fall enrollment is now 5,082.