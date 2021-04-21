Pearl River Community College opens new simulation lab for medical programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Pearl River Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Forrest County Center for a new simulation lab. The Allied Health Simulation Lab is for the universities nine medical programs.

The president of Pearl River Community College said the new facility is great for providing students with a unique hands-on job experience.

Dr. Adam Breerwood said, “It’s an opportunity to give people real training and get them the work and try to shorten up the needs we have in the medical community with the workforce shortage. We’re looking to put people to work and we know this will do it.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann hosted a meeting to provide an update on the recent legislative session. He discussed where Mississippi is headed regarding the next round of federal relief funding.

“We know the money won’t really be here until January from the stateside. The county and city will be here in about three months, so they will be getting their money. So I’m asking them to coordinate with us make sure we aren’t duplicating our services and start the planning right now. Everybody else is going to be looking for the same things we are,” Hosemann stated.

He said the funds from the $1.8 billion relief bill will be used for water, sewer, tourism and economic development issues. The next bill will cover roads and bridges. Hosemann also emphasized the importance of having a plan that will last for generations.

“We need to infrastructure roads and bridges and things that will be here for your grandchildren to work on. So don’t fall victim to just that short-term relief. If it’s not going to last for 10 or 20 years, don’t do it,” he stated.