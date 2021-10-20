Pearl River Community College Wildcat Experience postponed

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to a scheduling conflict with the MHSAA stemming from a referee shortage and COVID-19, Pearl River Community College has announced it is postponing the Wildcat Experience. The event was originally scheduled to happen on October 28.

“The Office of Recruitment is already hard at work making plans for the future Wildcat Experience event,” said Kari Eve Valence, PRCC coordinator of recruitment and marketing. “We see this postponement as an opportunity to now have a jump start on planning a successful day of information and fun for our future Wildcats.”

The new date for the event has not been mentioned at this time.